High School Notes: Lauren Kelly's Big Soccer Game Fiasco

Going back to my sophomore year, which was 1997. Made the soccer team (JV of course) and we had a scrimmage game before our real season games started. But this was a big game, it was against our rival school, so we needed the win for our own pride. I was in goal, ready for this game. My best friend Julie was the in the sweeper position which was right in front of me, so I knew I had her there the whole time.

Scene: The day before the game...

Julie:

I can't believe we've only got one game left until the real soccer season starts! I am so excited to play this year...and who cares that Coach Castro put me in goal. I know I'm slow, but I get to wear a cute pink jersey! I'm going to die of heat, but at least I won't have to run like you for 90 minutes! Haha, just kidding. Glad you'll be right in front of me the whole time. I can feel a win coming for us! Let me know what time you're getting to the field tomorrow,

Lauren

Lauren:

Hey girl, yes I am so excited too! The girls team from Bellaire High School isn't even that good this year. This scrimmage game should be an easy win for us to kick things off. (literally, HA! Get it? KICK??) I know you don't like to run much, so the whole goalie thing should be perfect for you! Just keep your hands up like we practice, and don't let the ball go in! Getting to the field around 4, gonna go straight after class. Want my brother Mark to pick you up? Nevermind, let's ride with my mom.

Jules

Julie:

Good idea, let's ride with your mom instead of your brother Mark, he'd probably take us to the wrong school's game anyways. And yes, you're right. Since I don't like to run a lot I think this goalie thing will really work out for me this year. I've been practicing so hard on the stops and on my punts across the field! I even got some cute new pink gloves to match my jersey! Ready for this game! See ya after school today, let's get frappuccinos from Starbucks on the way home.

Lauren

Scene: The next day after the game...

Lauren:

I am so sorry about what happened at the game yesterday. How is your broken wrist doing? I was running after the girl who kicked the ball straight at you but I just couldn't catch up in time. I feel so bad, but your pink cast is super cute! I promise to be the first one to sign it once you get back from the doctor later. And I'll bring you another Frappuccino if you want? Let me know once you get back, or I'll just see you in 6th.

Julie

Julie:

Yeahhhh, yesterday sucked. I can't believe we made it to 83 minutes with no one getting hurt, then BAM! That ball came flying at me out of nowhere. I took my glove off after that and my wrist was swollen to the size of a SOFTBALL! It was so gross I didn't know whether I was going to puke or pass out. My pink cast is really cute though, huh? And I am sooooo going to play up the whole "I can't write well in class now" with this broken wrist as much as I can! Bell's about to ring, see you soon!

Laur

Lauren:

Yeah, maybe if I offer to carry your books we can get our of class early! Well again, sorry the whole broken wrist thing happened. I didn't wanna say anything at the game, but yeah when you took your glove off it didn't look good. I could see it swollen from down the field! Hopefully you're on the mend and can play again before the whole season is over. But at the end of the day just remember this: YOU MAY HAVE A BROKE WRIST, BUT AT LEAST YOU STOPPED THE BALL.

You're a rockstar friend, love ya!

Julie