High School Notes: Lauren Kelly's Birthday Outfit Fiasco

We're gonna go back a little earlier this week...to March of 1995 for ​my 13th birthday. Since Kacey Musgraves and Prince Royce celebrated the 24th anniversary of Selena's rodeo performance...I've got a 24th anniversary to celebrate too! The 24th anniversary of my BAT MITZVAH, which is the coming of age celebration in the Jewish tradition. My biggest upset the whole weekend was the outfit that my mom made me wear, which I still get made fun of for.

In the notes today: myself and my best friend Julie, who was always my ear to vent to.

Julie-

Hi friend! Are you excited to celebrate my bat mitzvah this weekend? It kinda stinks that it actually falls ON my birthday this weekend, I really wanted to sleep in Saturday morning instead of waking up early, but whatever. You're coming to all the events, right? You're my bestie, YOU HAVE TO.

Lauren

Lauren-

Of COURSE I'm coming to EVERY event this weekend, I wouldn't miss it! I've never been to one of these before…do I have to wear that little hat on my head? Because I will if you want me to! Speaking of outfits, what does your special party outfit look like? I know you and your mom went shopping for it the other day, what did she choose for you?

Julie

Jules-

Oh man. I thought I told you about the outfit my mom picked? I hate it. I absolutely HATE IT. She got me this ALL WHITE outfit…WITH A SHORT SLEEVED TURTLE NECK AND A VEST. You know I hate shopping, but I definitely would've gone again to find something else!! It’s awful!

Lauren

Laur-

Oh come on, it can't be that bad. Your mom has really good taste! Except for that time she made you and your sisters wear all those different colors in the family picture. Did she MEAN to dress you like all the colors of the rainbow? And how did you get stuck with yellow?

Anyways, it can't be as bad as that yellow outfit...right?

Julie

Julie-

Ohhhh that yellow outfit, I don't even wanna talk about that one! I hope no one else ever sees those pictures! And yes, this weekend's all white outfit is THAT BAD. And my mom made me cut my hair super short. I better get some good birthday presents at least. I really want a new portable CD player.

Lauren

Side note: This is the aforementioned yellow outfit:

Laur-

If no one gets you the CD player, then I will! Just so we can listen to that new Ace of Base CD! And I'm so excited to get to help lift you up in that chair dance y'all do at the party tomorrow night! We're going to have so much fun, I swear. And I guess just try not to let anyone take pictures of you in that outfit. You don’t want those floating around forever.

Jules​

Here's the outfit in all it's glory.,,my goodness, I'm still embarrassed about it lol.