High School Notes: Lauren Kelly's Car Seat Warmer Is A Little TOO WARM

It was October of 1997, fall of my sophomore year, and Houston was getting it's first cold front of the year! (exciting stuff, lol)

You guys know I get cold VERY EASILY, and I was going to use this opportunity to stay warm with my mom's new car seat warmers!

It didn't go as planned, as usual. Check out the convo I was having with my good friend Ashley...

Ashley-

Did you hear about the cold front we are getting tomorrow? Yay, it's finally going to get cold! My mom just got a new car and she said we can turn on the seat warmers on the way to school. You know I get super cold very easily, so I am pretty excited to try these heated seats out. Catch you after 6th, don't forget I have your T-I 82 calculator to give back to you.

Lauren

Lauren-

Yes! I heard about the cold front! I'm so sick of this 93* degree heat and humidity in the middle of October. It's not going to feel like Halloween until it gets a little colder. Homecoming will be so much better if it's cooler out! And you told me about your mom's new car, I hope those seat warmers do their job in the morning, I know you're always freezing! Careful though, I hear they warm up pretty quick!

Ashley

Ash-

Well hello 66* degrees! The weather change was awesome to step out in this morning. I had my heaviest jacket ready to go even before I got out of my bed! Remember how I told you about my mom's heated seats? You were right. Those things heat up super fast, and mine got super hot. I think I actually burned the back of my legs. Help??

Lauren

Lauren-

Omg. Are you ok? Did you really BURN yourself on those seat heaters? I told you they are hot! My brother was trying to play a joke on me in his car and turned mine on high and I couldn't sit down for like, 24 hours. Hopefully you don't have jeans on today, that would be the worst! I may have some Sunflowers scented lotion in my bag, I'll give it to you after lunch.

Ashley

Ashley-

Oh yes, can I please borrow that lotion when I see you later? I probably need something more like Aloe to help with the burn. That'll teach me to try and stay warm. I can't help that I'm always cold! Maybe I'll grown out of it when I get old...like when I'm 36 maybe I'll magically be warmer-blooded or something.

Lauren

Lauren-

Well maybe when you turn 36 and get old we'll finally have those flying cars like everyone keeps talking about, and they'll just automatically be warm on cold days. Sorry you burned yourself, but the lotion and some aloe will definitely help. You know what will help in the meantime after school?

STARBUCKS.

Ashley