High School Notes: Lauren Kelly's Prom Dress Disaster

It was May of 2000, and my senior class at Westbury High School and I were on the verge of graduating..but first: PROM! It was so much fun! But of course SOMETHING had to go wrong...

Lauren-

Hey girl, what a weekend! Prom was so much fun, and I think everyone looked so gorgeous vall dressed up. Did you and your date Joe have a fun time too?

Ashley

Ashley-

Prom was great and I think our theme “The Millennium” was perfect! I’m so happy for JoJo from the football team who won Prom King, he totally deserved it. He’s nice to everyone. But Valerie who won Prom Queen though...not so much. And did I not tell you what happened to my dress while we were there? The strap on the back popped open, it was a nightmare!

Lauren

Lauren-

Oh no! I had no idea that happened to your dress! How did you fix it…because if you wouldn’t have told me I never would have known. If it makes you feel any better…I took my shoes off because I couldn’t dance good enough in my heels, and I slipped on some punch that was on the floor. Now I’ve got a big bruise and a huge red punch stain on the bottom of my dress.

Ashley

Ashley-

It was terrible. I was dancing to Backstreet Boys ‘I Want It That Way’ and I was just so into it…and then POP. The strap on the corset part of the back of my dress just couldn’t handle all the action, I had to get a STAPLER and STAPLE IT BACK TOGETHER. I mean, how did NONE of the teachers have a safety pin or a sewing kit anywhere?

Lauren

Lauren-

Oh man, that really sucks! But again, since you never stopped dancing (especially when they played Destiny’s Child ‘Independent Woman’!!) I really don’t think anyone even noticed. Anyways, I can’t believe we are so close to graduation…speaking of dresses…wanna go shop for something for our graduation party? Nothing with spaghetti straps though.

Ashley

Ash-

Thanks girl, glad to know the strap fiasco wasn’t too noticeable. And yeah I danced to DC on the dancefloor! I didn’t stop dancing til the DJ decided to play Creed. UGH. Terrible choice. And yes, I wanna go get something cute to wear for graduation! Let’s go look at 5-7-9 or Contempo at the Galleria. I saw the flier in the Chronicle about a big sale this weekend.

Lauren