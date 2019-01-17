High School Notes: Lauren Kelly's Tough Decision On Rodeo Tickets

Rodeo tickets had just gone on sale, and as freshman with no driver's licenses yet- I was deciding on which sho[w] I wanted to buy a ticket for. My best friend Julie and I only had collected enough money for one performance, and it had to be on a weekend, not a school night. So this is what happened.

Julie-

Did you see the awesome Rodeo lineup for all the concerts this year? I had so much fun with your parents last year when we went to go see Alan Jackson. That was the first time I had ever been to the Rodeo! I can't believe growing up in Houston I had never gone before. Which show should we go to this year?

Lauren

Lauren-

Omg last year at the Rodeo was so fun! Still can't believe that was the first time you had been. What kind of music do you parents make you listen to??

This year's lineup is really good, and I got permission to go with you for one of the shows, but it can't be on a school night. So let's look at the flyer in the Chronicle and pick one.

Julie

Julie-

Ok, I got the paper from my parents yesterday, and I'm so mad we won't get to go see George Strait this year. He's even playing TWO shows, but they are on a Monday and Tuesday night so that's a big NO. I usually have the most home work on those nights anyways.

How about Alan Jackson again? He's performing with LeAnn Rimes...the weekend shows are kinda like, doubling up on the artists. I guess they feel bad for us who can't go during the week.

Lauren

Lauren-

Alan Jackson could be cool again, he's always great...and I LOVE LeAnn Rimes...that song 'How Do I Live' is in that movie "Con Air" we just saw with Nicholas Cage. She's like, our age or something too!

Or what about Clay Walker? He's getting really big, and I'm not sure if we'll ever get to see him perform here again! I see that Earth Win and Fire is on a weekend, how about them?

Julie

Julie-

Earth Wind and Fire? Um NO THANK YOU. How OLD are you old lady? That sounds like something my parents would suggest for us.

Tim McGraw is an early Sunday afternoon show, so we could go see him. Or what about Vince Gill? His wife is Amy Grant...I love her....too bad she's not coming.

Lauren

Lauren-

Ok, I think it looks like our options are pretty limited this year. I wish like, Faith Hill or Shania Twain was coming this year. I guess we should pick Alan Jackson and LeAnn Rimes. We know we like their music, and we get to watch those little kids on top of the sheep before the concert starts. What is that called again?

And hey, Alan and LeAnn's show is on Valentines Day this year...and since we don't have Valentines...Funnel cakes and turkey legs it is!

Julie