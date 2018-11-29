High School Notes Sarah Pepper Gets In A Car Accident With Snow!

Was my junior year and we had our first big snow and I got my car stuck in the snow before school and was trying to get people to help me out after school so I didn’t have to tell my mom.

Sarah,

Hey, I saw your car this morning on Rotherwood. What did you DO?!

See ya at lunch, Holly

Holly,

I was trying to park before track practice this morning and I must have been coming in too fast because I slid on the ice, couldn’t stop and hit the snow. I tried to back up buy my tires just squealed so I left it. I didn’t think it was that bad. Do you think the boys can pull me out after school? I don’t want to have to tell my mom. She’ll just tell me I wasn’t paying attention. AGAIN!

See ya in Chemistry, Sarah

Sarah,

Hey I asked Lance, Ryan, Gabe, Doug and Brian if they could help get your car out after school and Brian said they could probably push you out. Did you do any damage? We can meet you over there right after school. It’s going to be ok. Don’t panic. I know you! I know you are panicking!

See you after school! Holly

The next day

Holly,

Thanks for all your help yesterday. Please tell Brian thanks for popping the dent out of my door. I didn’t realize I had damaged my car but apparently, I hit harder than I thought. Do you really think my mom isn’t going to notice we repainted it with gold spray paint?

Thanks again,

Sarah

Sarah,

Nah, I don’t think she’ll notice, just park your car so that the driver’s door is always facing away from the house and it won’t matter. I don’t think she looks that close at it and if she doesn’t see it, act just as surprised as her to see it. It will be ok! Everyone has to have ONE accident in their driving. Right?!