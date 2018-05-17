High School Notes - Sarah's Senior Prank

Holly,

Hey, what’s the plan for Friday, I don’t want to pass notes too much and have Mr. Adams get word of our prank but my mom also took my pager away again because I missed curfew this past weekend and I have no phone priveledges til Friday. I can’t wait to graduate and be on my own and an adult, what time are we meeting at McDonald’s.

Sarah

PS, tear this note up and flush it after you read it.

Sarah,

I think it’s better if we use code words, like instead of Senior Prank, let’s say meet at Dennys. Instead of meeting at McDonald’s let’s say, going to church. That way NO ONE will catch on and Holy Redeemer does a Friday night mass for grads.

Holly

PS, I torn up the note and flushed it, please do the same with this one and only use the codes from now on.

Holly,

Hey, I hear we’re going to church on Friday and we’re going to eat at Denny’s after at 9:30. Pat, Lance, Geoff, Gabe, Lisa and Angie are all coming too. We wanted to keep it a small group. We are asking everyone to wear black for how sad we are to graduate. Also, my mom said she’s only letting me out to go to church so I need to bring a bulletin home with me to prove I was there.

Sarah

Sarah,

Perfect, do you think your mom will let you stay at my house? My curfew is later than yours and with your car in the shop again, you can say it’s so you have a ride and this way you won’t wake your grandma up when you come home. Do you think that will work?

Holly

Holly,

I called her from the pay phone at lunch and she said that’s fine but I still need to bring a bulletin to her so that she knows I went to church. Looks like church is gonna be AWESOME! Do we have everything or do we need to go to BIG LOTS and rural king again? Sarah

Sarah,

We are good to go, everything is in the backseat of my tracker so there’s only room for you and I. Holly

Monday morning

Holly,

I can’t believe we never made it over to the school for the prank. I mean, I’m glad that you and Geoff had a great time that night and it was fun hanging out with everyone but what are we gonna do with all the toilet paper in your car? There’s 120 rolls in there? Did you tell Gabe I thought he was cute?

Sarah

Sarah

It’s ok, Geoff is taking me out again on Friday and I told Gabe in Spanish, he said that was very nice.

Holly