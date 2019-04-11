High School Notes: Why Lauren Kelly's Old Family Pictures Will Forever Haunt Her

This was the Spring 1996, and the end of my freshman year in High School. In honor of National Siblings Day, (which was also yesterday) my mom wanted all of us to take some new family photos. Only problem, my MOM wanted to pick out our outfits. And once I saw what she wanted me to wear, I had to call one my best friends Kelly to immediatly complain about it.

Scroll to the bottom to see the embarrassing photo!

Kel-

Hey girl! Can you believe how close we are finishing up our Freshman year? Finally we won't be called FISH anymore! totally random question for you...do you and your brother celebrate "National Siblings Day?" My mom read about it in the Chronicle or something yesterday, and now she wants us to take new "sisters pictures."

Lauren

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren-

I know, bye bye 9th grade and hello to us ALMOST being able to drive next year! I can't wait. Still stinks that I'm the youngest in our class so I won't get my lisence til way after you, but at least I'll have plenty of rides. And no...i've never head of National Siblings Day? Sisters pictures don't sound so bad though?

Kelly

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kelly-

No sister pictures don't sound too bad, but you haven't seen what my mom is making me wear! She's got all of us in 4 different birght colored shirts...and even SOCKS to match! We look like M&M's! Help! What do I do?!

Lauren

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Laur-

Hahaha, sorry I'm not laughing AT YOU, just you know...laughing WITH YOU. And I'm sure your outfit can't be THAT bad, I mean...your mom has really good taste! (no M&M's pun inteded!)

Kelly

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------​

Kelly-

HA. HA. HA. Very funny. But usually my mom does really well with picking out my clothes...she's been doing it so good for my last 15 1/2 years! Ugh, she's already talking about having one of these photos blown up big to hang on the wall. I can see it already, these pictures are going to haunt me forever.

Lauren

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------​

After the sisters photo shoot...

Kelly-

I'm glad I gave you a good laugh in the lunchroom today after showing you those pictures...I told you I was going to hate them, and I DID! It rained right before we took them, so my hair was super frizzy...and that yellow shirt...UGH! I'll never be able to wear yellow again. At least my other sisters are still young enough not to care. Thank goodness she only printed one copy and there's never going to be a way for anyone else to see it!

Lauren