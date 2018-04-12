High School Notes: Will Lauren Kelly Finally Get Her Braces Off?

Lauren,

I think you told me you were getting your braces off today...but I can't remember. Was today the day? I know you've been waiting on this day for like, EVER! Write me back when you get a chance, I can't wait to hear. By the way, I hear Teresa got asked by a senior to prom this year...so she gets to go to TWO proms. No fair. She was the only Junior that was asked. Talk to you in second period,

Julie

Julie,

Yes! Today is THE DAY! My braces are coming off just after lunchtime. So I'll be all like, "Hey Dr. Wadler, take my braces off and see what's still stuck in there from lunch!" Ew, I am so gross. No wonder I don't have a boyfriend. I am so excited though, I'll be able to chew gum again! (not like it ever stopped me before anyways HAHA) Talk to you later,

Lauren

Lauren,

I can't wait to see that million dollar smile! Yay for chewing gum, AND eating popcorn! You know, they only tell you not to chew gum or eat sticky stuff so you don't have to come back in. It's a way for them NOT have to see you. I know that Teresa has an appointment there today too, she's getting her braces off also! Braces-off-twins! Yeah!

Julie

Julie,

Ok I'll look for Teresa at my appointment later! Oh and don't forget I won't be needing a ride home today. I really hope your brother Mark doesn't decide to leave you alone after school all by yourself again, just page me later if you need for me to come back and pick you up. Ok, headed to get these wires off now! I brought my disposable camera so I can take a few pictures of my new smooth smile. As soon as I get them developed, I'll give you one!

Lauren

Lauren,

Yes, I love that you're bringing the camera to the orthodontist. You're so good about always remembering to bring your camera and take pictures, but we need to get better about developing them. I have so many rolls of film that I have no idea what's on them! Call me AS SOON as you leave the appointment! Getting super excited!

Julie

Julie,

So bad news. Dr. Wadler said my braces weren't ready to come off today. Something about my brackets not moving my teeth and wires enough so he said I've got another month or two with these things on. I am SO MAD right now!! I was sooo ready to get that sparkly pink retainer that you have to sleep in when you get your braces off!! Now I have to wait even longer. And he tightened a bunch of stuff so my mouth is sooo sore. I need some more wax before it starts cutting my gums again.

Oh, by the way- I saw Teresa at the appointment...and her brace-less teeth looked great.

Lauren