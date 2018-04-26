High Schools Notes - Sarah Pepper's Mom Discovers Her Belly Button Ring

The year was 1998! I was a Senior in High School and I had gotten my belly button pierced on Spring Break.

Holly ,

Hey, just so you know I can’t stay over this Friday, or next Friday or any Friday after that. I am grounded until “further notice”.

Sarah

Sarah,

What happened? Everything was fine last night after track practice. What did you do this time? We were supposed to go cruising on Friday.

Holly

Holly,

I came home from track last night and was hot and I lifted up my shirt to wipe my face and that’s when my mom saw my bellybutton ring and flipped out! She started screaming what’s that. WHAT IS THAT?! I didn’t know what to say so I slowly put my shirt down and then my brother yells, OH you’re in trouble! I don’t remember much after that but I know I have to come straight home from practice every day and she wants me to take it out.

Sarah

Sarah,

Are you serious!? Oh man, I’m so sorry, my dad would flip too if he saw mine or the tattoo I got. You can’t take that out, you paid 40 BUCKS for it! It was your last travelers check on Spring Break! It was your money! You’re 18. You should be able to keep it in if you want. Hey, you don’t think your mom will call my mom and tell her and then my mom will check my belly button do you?

Holly

Holly,

No, I told her I did it a long time ago and that no one went with me I went by myself. She’s not going to snitch on anyone else, she’s just mad at me and you’re right, I am 18. I don’t have to take it out if I don’t want to. I’m not going to. I’ll see you at practice

Sarah

The next day

Holly,

So I took the belly button ring out. My mom said if I didn’t I could be 18 but then I could pay rent at her house and if I wanted to act like an adult I would be treated like one. I did the math. Taking out the ring was cheaper. See you at practice.

Sarah