If you have a family member you would like to reach out to, reach out to us, [email protected]

Today we spoke to Nathaniel about his relationship with his father, Larry.

This is Nathaniel's story.

About five years ago I feel in love with someone that my father didn’t approve of. He didn’t approve of the relationship and so he stopped talking to me. I moved out of Houston 2 years ago but I miss the relationship with my dad. When I call to talk to my mom he doesn’t speak to me and I just think enough time has passed. We need to let the past be the past. We don’t have forever and I would love nothing more than to come home for the Holidays.

If you missed it, we got a hold of Nathaniel's dad, Larry. This is what happened.