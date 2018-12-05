Home For The Holidays

Working to Bridge The Gaps In Families For The Holidays

December 5, 2018
If you have a family member you would like to reach out to, reach out to us, [email protected]

Today we spoke to Nathaniel about his relationship with his father, Larry. 

This is Nathaniel's story. 

About five years ago I feel in love with someone that my father didn’t approve of. He didn’t approve of the relationship and so he stopped talking to me. I moved out of Houston 2 years ago but I miss the relationship with my dad.  When I call to talk to my mom he doesn’t speak to me and I just think enough time has passed. We need to let the past be the past. We don’t have forever and I would love nothing more than to come home for the Holidays.

If you missed it, we got a hold of Nathaniel's dad, Larry. This is what happened. 

