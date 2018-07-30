Homeless Man Hands out Resumes

Gets Hundreds Of Job Offers

July 30, 2018
Categories: 
Meet David Casarez. David earned a bachelors in management information systems from Texas A&M University. He got a job as a web developer at General Motors in Austin. He cashed out his 401K to follow his dream of opening his own tech start up in Silicon Valley. When that didn't pan out and his money ran out he lived in his car. When that was repossessed, he found himself sleeping on a bench. 

He woke up on Friday morning on the bench he was sleeping on. He put on his shirt and tie and went out to hand out resumes on a Highway. 

This photo.

Which has now gone viral has garnerd David NUMEROUS calls for jobs. 

He's a web developer and said he was even contacted by Google. 

Click here for the full update. 

 

