Meet David Casarez. David earned a bachelors in management information systems from Texas A&M University. He got a job as a web developer at General Motors in Austin. He cashed out his 401K to follow his dream of opening his own tech start up in Silicon Valley. When that didn't pan out and his money ran out he lived in his car. When that was repossessed, he found himself sleeping on a bench.

He woke up on Friday morning on the bench he was sleeping on. He put on his shirt and tie and went out to hand out resumes on a Highway.

This photo.

Homeless man hands out resumes, gets hundreds of job offers https://t.co/A4H9658IHZ pic.twitter.com/O6Gkdi2rS7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2018

Which has now gone viral has garnerd David NUMEROUS calls for jobs.

He's a web developer and said he was even contacted by Google.

Click here for the full update.