The Houston Astros Have The Best Uniform In Major League Baseball

The fans voted, and the blue and orange won!

February 20, 2019
The Houston Astros have one of the most recognizable uniforms in MLB. From their throwback rainbow jerseys, all the way up to the more recent blue and orange...and fans love it!

Major League Baseball took a poll and tweeted that our very own Astros have the best uniform in the league.

And funny enough, the fight for best uniform came down to the Astros...and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (who we ended up beating in the 2017 World Series)

Congrats, and GO STROS!

