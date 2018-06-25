Houston Made The Top Ten Cities With The Most Cheaters

USA Today reports that the cheating site AshleyMadison.com just released new stats on the cities where people are most likely to cheat on their spouse.

They looked at how many new users they got in each city last year, and Seattle had the biggest jump.

There are some potential inaccuracies in this release. Previously, Ashley Madison was hacked and it was revealed that most of its clientle were men. Only about 10,000 of their 6 million active users were women. Additionally, this list would favor large cities with greater populations (rather than cheaters per capita).

Anyway, the 10 cities that saw the biggest spike in sign-ups last year were Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Francisco...

And at #8: Houston!

Then, Charlotte and Austin.