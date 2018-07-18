Houston Is Pretty Stressed Out

A new study at Wallet Hub ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the most stressed to the least.

They used 37 different factors, including unemployment, commute times, average income, bankruptcy and foreclosure rates, divorce rates, child care costs, mental health, and binge drinking and smoking rates.

Houston (surprisingly?) was 21st!!!

The most stressed out city is Detroit. And the rest of the top 10: Newark, New Jersey, Cleveland, Birmingham, Alabama, Toledo, Ohio, Baltimore, Wilmington, Delaware, Milwaukee, Gulfport, Mississippi, and St. Louis.

The least stressed city is Fremont, California. The bottom top 10: Bismarck, North Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Overland Park, Kansas, South Burlington, Vermont, Scottsdale, Arizona, Irvine, California, San Jose, California, Madison, Wisconsin, and Lincoln, Nebraska.