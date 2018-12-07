The Houston Texans' Cheerleaders Join The Morning Mix

Hear All The Details Kid's Day

December 7, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix

 

2019 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Sideline Calendar

 

·     The new 2019 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Sideline Calendar is on sale now!

 

·     The calendar is only $10 and all proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation, so it makes the perfect holiday gift!

·     Available at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and online at Shop.HoustonTexans.com.

 

·     Fans can also score a limited edition calendar autographed by the entire squad for only $25 at Shop.HoustonTexans.com, or fans attending the game Sunday can get their copy autographed by cheerleaders after the game.

 

 

#TexansKidsDay presented by Texas Children’s Hospital

 

·     Sunday, December 9 at 12:00 PM vs. division rival Indianapolis Colts is Texans Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s hospital.

 

·     Use #TexansKidsDay before Friday (12/7) for a chance to win 2 tickets and parking to the game, a personalized Texans youth jersey and prize pack courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital.

 

·     The first 20,000 kids will receive a TORO Paper Headband courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital.

 

Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day.mp3

Houston Texans Cheerleaders

