The Houston Texans' Cheerleaders Join The Morning Mix

2019 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Sideline Calendar

· The new 2019 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Sideline Calendar is on sale now!

· The calendar is only $10 and all proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation, so it makes the perfect holiday gift!

· Available at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and online at Shop.HoustonTexans.com.

· Fans can also score a limited edition calendar autographed by the entire squad for only $25 at Shop.HoustonTexans.com, or fans attending the game Sunday can get their copy autographed by cheerleaders after the game.

#TexansKidsDay presented by Texas Children’s Hospital

· Sunday, December 9 at 12:00 PM vs. division rival Indianapolis Colts is Texans Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s hospital.

· Use #TexansKidsDay before Friday (12/7) for a chance to win 2 tickets and parking to the game, a personalized Texans youth jersey and prize pack courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital.

· The first 20,000 kids will receive a TORO Paper Headband courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital.

·