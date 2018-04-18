Houstonians Pay Tribute To Barbara Bush

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

The Houston Texans express their deepest condolences to the Bush family on the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/SGOop2Xx6w — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 18, 2018

The Astros family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/Or8tkBFspW — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

Statement from the Houston Rockets and Fertitta family: pic.twitter.com/koX5pYBBSj — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 18, 2018

My heart is broken. Mrs. Bush was a huge #Texans fan and will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/UBDkItf7Zw — TORO -- (@TexansTORO1) April 18, 2018

IN HER WORDS: “At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent.” https://t.co/lAPC1Rv18N pic.twitter.com/bdCt7g0r0P — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 18, 2018