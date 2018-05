Yesterday I was feeding my dog dinner when the unthinkable happened: my phone fell out of my shirt pocket and into the dog's bowl of water.

OH NOOOO!!!!!

Of course I grabbed it real quick and threw it into a big bowl of rice (because I heard that's what you were supposed to do in this situation) but that didn't end up helping this time.

The phone is now ruined and gone forever!

Help me feel better by telling me how you lost or broke your phone!