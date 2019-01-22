How Do You Draw An X?
You probably never thought about this until you saw it all over your timeline yesterday but grab a pen and draw and X. Make a note of what line you draw first. The internet is now divided on how to draw an X.
What is crazy is how differently we draw X's. I never thought about it until I drew it and then saw how differently everyone else draws there's.
These are the 8 different ways people draw an X.
Which number are you?
According to the online poll, #7 is the most popular.
The colored line is the first stroke and the arrow direction is the direction you draw.
Here's the breakdown for the Morning Mix
Sarah - #2
Geoff - #5
Lauren - #7
I’m kind of surprised 5 isn’t more popular!!! pic.twitter.com/Knuq73QOY6— amanda brann (@SouthernGirlAOK) January 22, 2019
Why 8 of course!— clarityps (@clarityps) January 22, 2019