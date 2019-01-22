How Do You Draw An X?

Click on the photo and let us know how your draw an x

January 22, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
You probably never thought about this until you saw it all over your timeline yesterday but grab a pen and draw and X. Make a note of what line you draw first. The internet is now divided on how to draw an X. 

What is crazy is how differently we draw X's. I never thought about it until I drew it and then saw how differently everyone else draws there's. 

These are the 8 different ways people draw an X. 

Which number are you? 

According to the online poll, #7 is the most popular. 

The colored line is the first stroke and the arrow direction is the direction you draw. 

Here's the breakdown for the Morning Mix

Sarah - #2

Geoff - #5

Lauren - #7

 

