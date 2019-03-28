How Do You Eat Bagels? In Two Halves...Or Sliced Like Loaves Of Bread?

This viral picture is taking over the internet today! #BagelGate

March 28, 2019
Here's an easy question for you: how do you eat your bagel?

I'm assuming you're saying "Cut in half, straight down the middle. Two pieces."

Right?

Well, this is the latest picture to go viral that's causing #BagelGate all over the internet today...take a look:

And the reaction on the Internet is . . . mostly HORRIFIED, as one person tweeted, quote, "You should be ashamed of yourself." (lol)

The guy who bought the bagels says it's "St. Louis style," but the people of St. Louis are denying any connection to bagels cut like this.

What do you think? Have you ever eaten a bagel that was cut like slices of bread?

