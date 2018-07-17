How That Iron Wedding Anniversary Gift Went

Geoff Sheen's 6th wedding anniversary was this past weekend. On Thursday's show, we asked Houston for suggestions on a gift. Geoff always follows the traditional anniversary gift list, so it had to be IRON!

While Geoff tried to cheap out and say the iron in his wife's steak at dinner counted, he will be buying this idea:

The Sheens are in the process of buying a house, so they will buy the approrpriate color based on the color of the house. Stay tuned!