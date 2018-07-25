How Long Does It Take You To Get Ready?

Sarah and I (and my boyfriend Gabe) went to a friend's wedding in Dallas last weekend, and since the ceremony didn't start until 6:30p on Saturday night we had the whole day do whatever we wanted.

It was hot and sunny out, so of course we decided to hit up the hotel pool before it was time to go in and get ready.

At about 4p, I told everyone that I needed to go in to "start the process," so I could be ready for the wedding on time. When I said I needed a full TWO HOURS to get ready, everyone's faces looked shocked!

So then I outlined what "the process" actually entailed:

*shower

*dry hair

*find "getting ready" playlist

*put makeup on

*style hair

*get dressed

*brush teeth

*put lipstick on

*put shoes on

*switch purses

*take selfie

I DON'T SEE THE PROBLEM HERE?!