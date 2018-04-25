How Long Is Pregnancy Recovery?
Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child this week and in a very short time was leaving the hospital, looking amazing, with him.
Is that the norm? I don't have kids but this tweet stuck out to me as to what I was thinking.
Kate Middleton’s day:— Ellie Taylor (@EllieJaneTaylor) April 23, 2018
11am - Birth human
4pm - Blow dry and full make up
6pm - Present new heir to media looking red carpet ready
My day:
11am - Wake up, eat cheese
4pm - Put bra on
6pm - Take bra off, eat cheese#royalbaby
Not mom shaming at all just wondering, because I would think having a baby takes a lot out of you and the recovery has to take more than just a few hours. How long did it take you to recover? Aren't you supposed to stay for a while at the hospital? So many questions.