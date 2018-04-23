How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your House?
If a friend was going through rough times and needed a place to crash, how long would you let them stay? According to a recent survey, there are some pretty nice people out there!
April 23, 2018
YouGov asked the most difficult question a pair of friends could ever face: can I crash at your place???
First, the bad news: only 6% of people said they wouldn't be prepared to let them stay at ALL. Another 14% said they weren't sure.
Now, here's the good news:
13% would let a friend stay one or two nights
22% said up to a week (which was also the most popular answer)
12% said up to two weeks
14% said a month
5% said up to three months
3% said up to six months
1% said up to a YEAR!!
And for those friends applying for sainthood: 9% of people said they'd let a friend stay at their place INDEFINITELY.
There are some really good friends out there!