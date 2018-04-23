How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your House?

If a friend was going through rough times and needed a place to crash, how long would you let them stay? According to a recent survey, there are some pretty nice people out there!

April 23, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
The Morning Mix

YouGov asked the most difficult question a pair of friends could ever face: can I crash at your place???

First, the bad news: only 6% of people said they wouldn't be prepared to let them stay at ALL. Another 14% said they weren't sure.

 

Now, here's the good news:

13% would let a friend stay one or two nights

22% said up to a week (which was also the most popular answer)

12% said up to two weeks

14% said a month

5% said up to three months

3% said up to six months

1% said up to a YEAR!!

 

And for those friends applying for sainthood:  9% of people said they'd let a friend stay at their place INDEFINITELY.

There are some really good friends out there!

Tags: 
how long would you let someone stay at your place
The Morning Mix
READ MORE READ LESS