How Long Would You Let A Friend Stay At Your House?

YouGov asked the most difficult question a pair of friends could ever face: can I crash at your place???

First, the bad news: only 6% of people said they wouldn't be prepared to let them stay at ALL. Another 14% said they weren't sure.

Now, here's the good news:

13% would let a friend stay one or two nights

22% said up to a week (which was also the most popular answer)

12% said up to two weeks

14% said a month

5% said up to three months

3% said up to six months

1% said up to a YEAR!!

And for those friends applying for sainthood: 9% of people said they'd let a friend stay at their place INDEFINITELY.

There are some really good friends out there!