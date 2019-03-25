How Many "CHUGGAS" Do You Say Before "CHOO CHOO"

Do me a favor and give this a try:

How many times do you say "CHUGGA" before you say "CHOO CHOO"...?

Answers have been ALL OVER the place after a user on Reddit posed the question he was slightly embarrassed to ask. (lol)

Well, then Buzzfeed put up an artible asking how many times everyone says it becasue no one can seme to agree on the same number!

Geoff Sheen says 2, while Lauren Kelly went with 8.

What about you??

CHUGGA CHUGGA CHUGGA CHUGGA CHOO CHOO!

But wait...it’s 4 or 5, right?? -- https://t.co/aYmsVIvd9Z — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) March 20, 2019

4 — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) March 20, 2019