How Many People Should You Have In Your Hospital Delivery Room?

Sarah Pepper is at home waiting on Baby P, and cutting down the list of people who wanna be in the delivery room!

April 4, 2019
Sarah Pepper has been at  home on bed rest for almost 2 weeks now waiting on Baby Pepper, and this has given her plenty of time to think about who al she wants in the delivery room with her. She told us that her current list stands at 13 people!

When Geoff Sheen's wife had her first baby there were only 5 people in the delivery room, but Lauren Kelly's whole family was there for the celebration. 

How many people did YOU have in the delivery room when you had your baby? 

