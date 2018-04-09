How Many Times Do You Wear Your Underwear Before You Wash Them?
According to a new survey, a lot more people are getting multiple wears before they throw them in the washing machine!
File this one under "eww, gross." (Under, get it??)
A new survey at The Daily Mail asked people: how many times do you wear a pair of underwear before you wash them?
Apparently, 31% of men and 10% of women wear their underwear two times or more before they wash them. And 3% turn their underwear inside out before they wear them the second time. And there's more. 26% of women wear a bra at least five times before they wash it, and 6% wear it at least 10 times.
And 31% of people wear their gym clothes at least three times before they wash them.