How Many Times Do You Wear Your Underwear Before You Wash Them?

According to a new survey, a lot more people are getting multiple wears before they throw them in the washing machine!

April 9, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
News
The Morning Mix

File this one under "eww, gross." (Under, get it??)

A new survey at The Daily Mail asked people: how many times do you wear a pair of underwear before you wash them?

Apparently, 31% of men and 10% of women wear their underwear two times or more before they wash them.  And 3% turn their underwear inside out before they wear them the second time. And there's more.  26% of women wear a bra at least five times before they wash it, and 6% wear it at least 10 times.

And 31% of people wear their gym clothes at least three times before they wash them. 

 

Tags: 
how many people wear underwear more than once before they wash them
The Morning Mix