How Much Did You Spend On Back To School Shopping
Doug's wife spent $2,800 on his daughter alone
July 25, 2018
Doug started off by saying he LOVES HIS WIFE and then told us that his wife spent 2,800
Doug and his wife have two boys who are 9 and 7 and a little girl, Kara who is starting school this year and Doug said she went OVERBOARD when she spent $2,800 on back to school stuff. His wife said that did include a stapler and said that it is different for boys and girls and it's more expensive for girls than it is for boys but is the difference this big?
A new study said it will cost about 300 to send a kid back to school but it didn't say how many outfits that includes.
What do you think?