How Much To Play In The Lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $422 million for Friday night’s drawing after there were no winners Tuesday night for the top prize.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and now the sixth largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.

Friday night’s drawing will take place at 10 pm CST​.

How much will you be playing on the lottery? $5? $100??

A new study asked people in 13 countries what number they're most likely to play in the lottery, and whether it's your favorite number or not, good old seven did not win. It came in second.

So what's the real luckiest number in the world? 11.

Here are the top 10 numbers people play:

11 . . . 7 . . . 17 . . . 27 . . . 19 . . . 23 . . . 12 . . . 13 . . . 9 . . . and 18.