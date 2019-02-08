How Much Should A Baby Shower Cost?

Sarah's Is Getting A Bit Out Of Control

February 8, 2019
When it comes to baby showers, I have only been to a handful and I have NEVER planned on in my life so I have no idea how the invite process goes. I don't wanna invite everyone and make them think I am just invited them to get a gift but I also don't want to leave anyone out and have their feelings hurt.

So, what are the rules? 

Who do you invite and who do you not invite? How do you make cuts? Cause to be honest, I don't want my friends who are throwing this party to spend a lot of money either. 

Help! 

