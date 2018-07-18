How Much Would You Spend On The Lottery?

Here are last night's numbers: 40-41-61-66-67 and a Mega Ball of 12.

You can check your tickets but we can tell you right now. NO ONE WON!

Which means the new jackpot is $422 million with a cash value of about $254 million.

The new drawing is going to be Friday, July 20th!

Studies say that the higher the lotto goes, the more people are willing to spend on their tickets. How much are you willing to spend?

Sarah - This week it was $40. Had I bought a few more tickets I may have won.

Geoff- NONE!

Lauren - Maybe 10 dollars