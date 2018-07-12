Would you start a LIFE-CHANGING Event on Friday the 13th?

I am about as SUPER superstitious! Like, wear the same jersey to games, run my marathons in the same socks.

I also have a tendency to get inside of my own head and drive myself crazy overthinking things.

So I put this to you, what would you do?

I am starting my final IVF cycle on Friday. I won't go into all the details but it will take a few weeks and the start date is Friday. THE THIRTEENTH! Yes, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH!

I didn't even realize this when we rolled out this calendar and for every other cycle dates feel on important times for me, Christmas, my birthday, my brother's birthday and that didn't seem to make much of a difference but for some reason, this Friday the 13th has really stuck in my head.

This is really one of my last chances at this and we have taken every single precaution. My thought, what a funny story someday that we started all of this on Friday the 13th. That's what I thought, til some jack-wagon said, doesn't that make you nervous?

So, am I overthinking it?