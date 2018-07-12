How To Tell That You Are Rich

Pretending to be rich sounds like it was a lot cooler (and easier) back in the '90s. There's a new study out from the National Bureau of Economic Research that found the products and brands that are the best indicators that someone's rich.

The number one sign that someone's rich today is they have an iPhone. The other big signs you're rich are: you have a passport, your car has Bluetooth and heated seats, you own an iPad, and your cell phone service is through Verizon.

The results from this same survey back in 1992 are so much cooler. Because back then, the top sign you were rich was: use Grey Poupon mustard.

Some of the other signs you were rich in 1992 were owning an answering machine using Kodak film in your camera and owning a Sylvania brand TV.