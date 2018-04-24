How A Woman Running Past Cancer And Sesame Street Are Giving Us All The Feels

***A little over halfway into the 2018 Boston Marathon, Mary Shertenlieb wasn't sure she would be able to finish the full 26.2 miles. And it wasn’t just because it was cold and rainy. And the 42 year old has gone through numerous rounds of chemotherapy and even a bone marrow transplant in a fight against leukemia.

Shertenlieb was running for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer hospital in Boston where she was a patient, and, at this point, has raised more than $40,000 for it, much more than her initial goal.

During the race, Shertenlieb found herself resting up and warming up with coffee at a Dunkin' Donuts. Though doctors had given her their "blessing" to run, it was with a caveat that she would stop if it all became too much.

Rich Shertenlieb, her husband and morning radio host on 98.5 The Sports Hub, came by and had an idea: she would go home, shower, change clothes, have dinner, and then go back out and finish the marathon — but do it together.

The high school sweethearts set forth to conquer the Boston Marathon, which had started at about 11:15 a.m. on Monday, and, with friends showing up along the way to cheer her on and offer support, they finally got to the finish line at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, a full 13 hours later.

Mary Shertenlieb, a leukemia survivor raising money for a cancer hospital, was at mile 15 of the Boston Marathon when conditions got so bad she had to stop.



But she was determined to complete the race. She and her husband crossed the finish line together at 12:18 a.m. pic.twitter.com/f0Y3PJHn7b — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2018

"I told myself, no matter what, I'm running down Boylston [Street>," Shertenlieb said. "I don't care how wrecked I feel, I'm turning that corner and running. And we ran down Boylston and, as we got closer, I could hear people screaming and I could see that people were actually still there. I burst into tears of joy."

***Sesame Street’s first muppet with autism, Julia, doesn't talk a lot…but a year after she moved to Sesame Street, her message of inclusion and understanding is coming through loud and clear.

Kerry Magro sees the difference. When Magro, now 30, was diagnosed with autism at age 2, the only portrayal of autism in popular culture was Dustin Hoffman’s character in “Rain Man.”

“It made it frustrating because EVERYONE thought I would be fantastic at math,” Magro told TODAY Parents. “Thanks to characters like Julia we are expanding the education of autism.”

Julia started as a character in Sesame Street’s “See Amazing In All Children” initiative online, and she made the jump from the digital Sesame universe into the real, honest-to-goodness Sesame Street to hang out with Elmo, Big Bird and all the rest because Sesame executives saw how much positive impact her character was having.

“We hear from parents that their children (with autism) have more play dates from others watching Julia. We hear from teachers that their classrooms are more inclusive after watching segments with Julia,” said Sherrie Westin, executive vice president of global impact and philanthropy for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street.

Westin told TODAY.com that one mother used a digital “We’re Amazing 1-2-3” storybook featuring Julia to explain to her daughter that she had autism just like Julia. At the end of the story, the mother said, her daughter asked, “So I’m amazing too, right?” As a parent, Westin said, “that’s exactly what you would hope for.”​