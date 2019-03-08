HS Notes The Beginning Of Sarah Pepper's Fear Of Flying

This is between myself and my friend Lisa who was going on the trip and was going to be my roommate.

This is Friday before we leave Saturday Morning.

Lisa,

I packed everything last night for the trip. My mom said it is supposed to be cold and she packed us snacks for the flight and for the drive to Louisville. I can’t wait til we graduate and get jobs in BIG cities so we don’t have to drive 2 hours to get a flight to another REAL city! I’m really nervous about the flight but my mom said it is safer to drive than it is to fly.

Sarah

Sarah,

I have told you a thousand times flying is the easiest! My family flies to Florida every summer and there’s never been an issue at ALL! You will be fine. Did you pack your dress and skirt for our trip to meet the Senator and the final formal night?

Lisa

Lisa,

Yeah, I packed them. I mean, I only have two skirts total and one dress. I haven’t worn a dress since 8th grade graduation so I’m pretty pumped about that and I went to shoe carnival yesterday and got buy one get one fancy shoes so I have everything. Let’s just say on the flight something goes wrong, what are the chances of us landing safely?

Sarah

Sarah,

NOTHING is going to go wrong! Everything is going to be fine! You will be FINE! Would you rather DRIVE to Washington D.C.? Come one that would take forever! The flight is literally 2 ½ hours long and we will be there. YOU ARE GOING TO BE FINE I PROMISE!

Lisa

So this is the Monday after we get back. We had one of the biggest late snow storms ever, got delayed for like five hours and hit turbulence on the way home. It wasn’t a great flight. Let’s just say that’s where the fear of flying started.

Sarah,

Hey I have your skirt, somehow it got mixed in with my stuff. I’ll bring it to track practice today. I know you’re still upset about the flight but Holly said now you aren’t going to fly to PCB (Panama City Beach) next week because you don’t wanna get on the plane. Are you really going to drive 10 HOURS?

Lisa,

Lisa,

Yep! I’m not getting on another plane ever! That was awful! We waited forever, my bag got lost, they had to send it from Louisville and it’s not arriving until today and it has my retainer in it! I think it’s just best if I drive everywhere from now on. It’s safer.

Sarah

Sarah,

Who’s driving you to Florida? I don’t think the Scirocco is going to make it and your mom won’t let you drive her car since you hit that piece of wood and broke the axle on her car.

Lisa

Lisa,

I asked Laina and she said she and her cousin are going to drive so I’m going to ride with them and I’ll meet everyone at the hotel and no my mom said I can’t drive her car until I completely pay off that axle. Which, I still think I was overcharged for. So we are gonna leave this Friday after school and drive through the night and should be there by the time you all get to the hotel. NO MORE PLANES FOR ME!

Sarah