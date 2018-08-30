HS Notes: Best Friends Split Over A Girl

Geoff,

Did you hear about Chris and Dave? BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD ARE NO MORE!!!

Ryan

-------------------------

Whoa! No way!! Did the Mega Powers explode? No longer best friends??

Geoff

--------------------------

Geoff,

As Denis Leary would say, I have two words for you: pull apart brawl at football practice!

Ryan

-------------------------

I heard there was a fight on the first day, but I didn’t see it. What happened??

Geoff

-------------------------

So we’re doing nutcracker. The two of them start swinging on each other. Helmets were being ripped off. Then they started KICKING each other! Over the summer, Dave’s girlfriend broke up with him so she could start going with Chris!! And then Dave found out why the day before practices started! When Coach O’Leary found out what happened and why, he kicked BOTH of them off the team!

Ryan

----------------------------- TWO DAYS LATER -------------------------

Geoff,

Did you hear about Dave and Chris?

Ryan

-------------------------

Dude,

You already told me two days ago. I know it’s the beginning of the year, but try to keep up!

Geoff

-------------------------

No, not that. Chris’s girlfriend found out about the fight with Dave, so she broke up with Chris. So both guys went to Coach O’Leary to apologize and explained that they both got dumped. O’Leary put them back on the team.

Ryan