HS Notes: Geoff Becomes A Rockets Fan

Geoff,

I heard you aren’t going to Charlie’s party on Saturday. That true?

Steve

Yup, 100% true, but I told him that I felt bad about it. I just have something way more important to do.

Geoff

What’s on Saturday? Finals are going to be over by then. That’s why he chose that night.

Steve

It’s the NBA Finals and I can’t risk not watching it. The Rockets are playing the Knicks and I need to make sure the Rockets win.

Geoff

Huh??? Wait, are you flying to the game or something?

Steve

Nope, but I have to be in my lucky chair. Nothing I want to happen in sports will happen unless I’m sitting in it ALL GAME LONG.

Geoff

Ugh. Wait, you’re a Rockets fan now?

Steve

If they beat the Knicks, I’ll be a lifetime Rockets fan. As long as a New York team loses, I don’t even care who they are playing. My order of joy for sports is 1. New York team loses 2. My team wins. 3. Whoever the underdog is wins. But IF my team beats a New York team, that’s the best. But in this case, I’ll root for the Rockets. Go Hakeem!

Geoff

I can’t believe you’re missing a party for that. Is this really just because you don’t want to chip in and pay for it like the rest of us are?

Steve

Steve,

Go Rockets!

Geoff