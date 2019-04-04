HS Notes: Geoff Does His First March Madness Bracket

It’s March of 1995. And for the first time ever, Geoff Sheen is going to do an NCAA Tournament bracket with his high school friends. Everyone putting money in on the bracket thinks that Geoff will be easy money because he’s never done a bracket before.

Before the tournament begins...

Geoff,

Hey, you wanna play in our NCAA bracket? It’s just $10.

Charlie

---------------------------------

$10???? Are you crazy? Why don’t you just ask for $100?? I’m not giving you $10.

Geoff

---------------------------------

Come on! If you win, it’s $200!! You can’t say no to $200.

Charlie

---------------------------------

Fine. I’ll do it. But I’ve never even done one before. Send me the rules before I fill it out.

Geoff

---------------------------------

After the first weekend, Chip (the guy who is running the bracket), checked in…

Geoff,

Just so you know, you are the luckiest idiot of all time. Your championship pick, UCLA, almost lost in the second round! They barely scraped by with the buzzer beater. But you ARE the current leader in the bracket. UCLA is going down in the Sweet 16, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Chip

---------------------------------

I guess we will see. You thought I was gonna be easy money, didn’t you?

Geoff

After the second weekend…

Geoff,

Do you WATCH college basketball? I thought you said you didn’t. You are the only guy who picked Oklahoma State to make the Final Four. Everyone else had UMass. You have three of the Final Four. Everyone else has two. But you haven’t won yet because three guys picked a few more games correctly. But if UCLA does win, and they play Arkansas instead of North Carolina, you’ll win. No way Arkansas beats North Carolina though. Whatever. Ringer.

Chip

---------------------------------

I never said I didn’t watch college basketball. And UMass stinks. Deal with it.

Geoff

---------------------------------

After the Final Four…

I’ve got your $200 in my locker. Get it at lunch. Arkansas??? Seriously, Arkansas?!?!?! I mean, I respect your UCLA pick, but Arkansas beat North Carolina! You’re a ringer. You played all of us. But keep the money. Jerk.

Chip

---------------------------------

I WILL, mister!

Geoff