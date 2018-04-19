HS Notes: Geoff Goes For A Donut Instead Of Detention

Geoff,

Why didn’t I see you in detention yesterday?

Soucy

-------

Soosh,

Why would I have gone to detention? I’ve never even been to the principal’s office.

Geoff

-------

Wait! YOU GOT THROWN OUT BY FATHER CONNELL YESTERDAY!! What do you mean you’ve never been to the principal’s office???

Soucy

-------

Yeah, he threw me out, but I didn’t go to Mr. O’Neil’s office.

Geoff

-------

WHATTTTTTT? You have to go to his office when you get thrown out of class! That’s what you’re supposed to do.

Soucy

­-------

Hold on. He never told me to go to the principal’s office. He just said I had to get out for talking too much. I just went to the cafeteria and got a donut.

Geoff

-------

I’ve been thrown out of class a dozen times, go to the principal’s office, get detention. And YOU take a Dunkin’ Donuts break like nothing happened??? You have to go tell Father Connell you never went to Mr. O’Neil.

Soucy

-------

Well, I’m not gonna. If he asks me if I went, I won’t lie to him. But I’m definitely not bringing it up. I can’t even stay for detention anyway. I have things to do.

Geoff

-------

You are so lucky I’m not going to rat you out! But I’m super ticked at you. I can’t believe you got away with this. So let me just get this straight. You got thrown out, and you just went directly to the caff?

Soucy

-------

Well, I did stop by campus ministry and helped Mr. Wilson rearrange the schedules for Mass.

Geoff

-------

Ugh. Even when you do something super cool, you still do something dorky. That’s punishment enough.

Soucy