HS Notes: Geoff Lost A Button And It's The End Of The World

Let's go back to the fall of 1992 when Geoff Sheen was a sophomore in high school at St. John's Prep. For the uninitiated, it was an all boys Catholic school that was run by Brothers (the boy nuns, not actual relatives)...

Hey man,

Your shirt is unbuttoned.

Dan

----------------------------

Dan,

Don’t even get me started. Brother Touchy Feely already talked to me about it…TWICE.

Geoff

----------------------------

Geoff,

It’s what he does. That’s why he’s Brother Touchy Feely.

Dan

----------------------------

Yeah, except it’s not even my fault. The second button popped off when I was walking into school. But the third button was pretty loose. So when Brother Touchy Feely started to button my shirt, it came off. Now my shirt opens right over the belly button! It looks so dumb.

Geoff

-----------------------------

Dude,

You’re wearing a turtle neck under it. It’s fine.

Dan

------------------------------

Dan,

It’s NOT fine! Brother Touchy Feely apologized for popping the button off, but you know if Mr. O’Neill sees how far down my shirt is unbuttoned, he’s giving me detention. That guy LOVES giving detention for dress code violations.

Geoff

-------------------------------

THE NEXT DAY!

-------------------------------

Dan,

Guess who has detention???? ME! Mr O’Neill caught me ONLY FIVE MINUTES BEFORE LAST BELL OF THE DAY!!! Remind me to run and hide every single time Brother Touchy Feely is walking down the halls!

Geoff