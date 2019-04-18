HS Notes: Geoff's Classmate Almost Fails The Final

It’s the spring of 1994. We had taken our American History I final. We got the results before class on this day. Patrick, who was not particularly good friends with me, sent me this note to start things off…

Geoff,

How did you do on that final?

Patrick

------------

Ummmmm, fine. Why?

Geoff

------------

No, seriously. What grade did you get?

Patrick

------------

I did better than a B, but worse than an A+. Why are you asking?

Geoff

------------

I’m trying to find out what your exact grade was. I know you don’t HAVE TO TELL me, but as a friend, would you please let me know?

Patrick

------------

Ugh. Fine. I got an B+. I thought I could actually ace it, but it’s fine. I’m not complaining.

Geoff

------------

Well, I got a D-. So, I’m definitely complaining. Don’t you think that test was completely unfair? I don’t even remember Mr. Farley teaching us HALF of the stuff on the exam. Do you?

Patrick

------------

Yikes! Sorry about that. Yeah, I mean it was hard, but it was the FINAL. It’s supposed to be hard. I studied A LOT for this because I knew it wouldn’t be easy.

Geoff

------------

I mean you got a B+ and I got a D-. I’m just saying that if YOU got a B+, I just don’t get how I’d get that low a grade. We’ve been in a lot of classes together and I know you’ve never been a great student. So I just don’t understand how I did so much worse.

Patrick

------------

[About 20 minutes later]

Hey, would you join me after class to tell Mr. Farley that he made a mistake on my test? I think if he sees you and I had such different grades, maybe he’ll change mine. Or at least make our grades closer together.

Patrick