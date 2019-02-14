HS Notes - Sarah Pepper Enters The Friend Zone! FOR LIFE!

It All Started Valentine's Day Junior Year

February 14, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix
Uncategorized

These are the notes you would pay a quarter for  at lunch and they would be sent out last period of Valentines Day. They would be a card with a Hershey Kiss. This was my junior year. I got my braces OFF this was gonna be my year!

 

 
Sarah,

Just wanted you to know you’re an amazing friend and thanks for help with my Chemistry homework. I’ll pick you up at 5:30 on Friday.

 

Matt 

 

(this is the guy I was GOING TO THE VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE WITH)

 

Sarah,

 

Track pre-season is AWFUL but thanks for all the pep-talks.

 

Angie

 

 

Sarah,

You’re  always awesome in driving after basketball games. Thanks for all the rides.

Ryan

Sarah,

Thanks for all your help with Holly. If it wasn’t for you I don’t know if we would be dating. You’re a great friend!

Clint

Sarah,

You really had a great Cross Country Season and I know you’re going to do amazing this year in the 1600 and 3200.

Mr. S

 

Sarah

You’re so much fun to party with on the weekends and just the best friend! Tell Lisa I said Hi.

Lance

 

 

Tags: 
sarah pepper
high school notes

Recent Podcast Audio

First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-12-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes