HS Notes - Sarah Pepper Enters The Friend Zone! FOR LIFE!

These are the notes you would pay a quarter for at lunch and they would be sent out last period of Valentines Day. They would be a card with a Hershey Kiss. This was my junior year. I got my braces OFF this was gonna be my year!



Sarah,

Just wanted you to know you’re an amazing friend and thanks for help with my Chemistry homework. I’ll pick you up at 5:30 on Friday.

Matt (this is the guy I was GOING TO THE VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE WITH)

Sarah,

Track pre-season is AWFUL but thanks for all the pep-talks.

Angie

Sarah,

You’re always awesome in driving after basketball games. Thanks for all the rides.

Ryan

Sarah,

Thanks for all your help with Holly. If it wasn’t for you I don’t know if we would be dating. You’re a great friend!

Clint

Sarah,

You really had a great Cross Country Season and I know you’re going to do amazing this year in the 1600 and 3200.

Mr. S

Sarah

You’re so much fun to party with on the weekends and just the best friend! Tell Lisa I said Hi.

Lance