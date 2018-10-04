HS Notes Sarah Pepper Heads To A Haunted House

This is 1995 my sophomore year and we are going to the opening night of the Haunted House the Old Courthouse Catacombs.

My friend Aaron got his license in September cause he was the oldest one in the class and he was going to drive us, IN SHIFTS! This is between my friend Holly and myself.

Sarah,

Hey, Aaron is going to pick us up tonight around 6:30. We are in the first load he’s going to pick up. We need to be at McDonald's at 6:15. We bought tickets for the opening group. There are 9 of us and if you could, it was 10 dollars for the ticket, can you get me your money at lunch.

Holly

Holly,

Sure, no problem. But like I said. I don’t like Haunted houses and I don’t really wanna go inside. I am more than happy to wait in the car for everyone. I hear the hot dog man is going to be there and I can just get a hot dog and wait.

Sarah

Sarah,

Seriously!? You’re going to 16 in two months. They aren’t that scary. It is not gonna be that bad! We have FIVE guys going with us and if you get scared, you can just hide in the middle of them and close your eyes! It’s fine! You have to get over this at some point.

Holly

Holly,

FINE! I’ll be there at 6:15.

Sarah

Next Day at school

Sarah,

I know you don’t wanna talk to me right now and I understand. I had no idea you would get that scared that you would cry and I had NO idea that the guy at the exit was going to have a chainsaw and chase you. You don’t ever have to go to the Haunted House again. I promise. I’m really sorry.

Holly

Sarah,

I realize that you aren’t going to respond to my notes because you are upset but I talked to everyone that was there last night and you shouldn’t be embarrassed at all. And I’m not even mad you called me some pretty awful names. I know you were just scared. Please, don’t be mad.

Holly

Sarah,

Ok, I sent you a Halloween gram for the seventh period and that is my final apology. If you’re going to stay mad about this, that’s fine. I said I wouldn’t ever make you go again. I apologized. I told you not to embarassed about crying, or running into the road from the guy with the chainsaw or screaming and swearing at- me in the parking lot but if this doesn’t work. You can just stay mad.

Holly

Holly,

Thanks for the Halloween-gram.

Sarah