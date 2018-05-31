HS Notes: Who Wears A Letterman's Jacket In College?

Nearing the end of Geoff Sheen's junior year. Each team’s captains decide on what the next year’s varsity jacket is going to be…

Geoff,

Hey, have you guys decided on what our jackets are going to be?

Mike

--------------------------

YES! Mark, Eric and I just had the order put in yesterday! We’re pretty psyched. We’re going back to the old varsity jackets with the leather sleeves that most of the other teams do.

Geoff

--------------------------

Oh, that’s going to be a problem. Not for me! I think that’s great, BUT I know there were some guys who were hoping for something else.

Mike

--------------------------

Something else? Why?? Who wants something different???

Geoff

--------------------------

Well, I was talking to Kimball. He heard that was probably what you were going to do and he doesn’t like that. He thinks that’s too high school. He said he thought it should be something we could wear year round.

Mike

--------------------------

Kimball!?!?!?!? He’s a senior! He’s graduating in two weeks. What the heck does he care what we are wearing next year??? And, side note, we ARE in high school!

Geoff

--------------------------

Geoff,

I’m with YOU guys. I think it’s gonna be great. I’m just saying Kimball thought it should be something else. He says he wanted something to wear next year in college.

Mike

--------------------------

What kind of wicked loser wears his high school jacket in college?!?!?!? Is he Billy Madison??? Why don’t we pick out a jacket for him that matches an REO Speedwagon t-shirt and he can pick up high school chicks in front of his 1984 Z-28 sports car!?!?!? That’s embarrassing. When I graduate next year, the captains could choose to wear a garbage bag as their jacket. And you know what I’d say? NOTHING! Because I’ll be in college so I won’t remotely care!!!

Geoff

--------------------------

Geoff,

So, you’re saying we AREN’T changing the jacket? Ha!

Mike

--------------------------

No, but let’s all chip in and get him a Billy Madison t-shirt.

Geoff