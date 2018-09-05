If You Could Have A Celeb Crash Your Wedding, Who Would It Be?

If you guys missed this story we did for All The Feels yesterday, it's so cute!

A couple got married in Santa Cruz California and it turned out Keanu Reeves happened to be there at the hotel's bar.

The Groom-To-Be's mom apparently said he was super nice to everyone, and even posed with the happy newlyweds for a photo on their big day! So does that mean Keanu was technically a guest at their wedding? HECK YES! lol

So that got us thinking...if you could have one celebrity crash your wedding, who would it be?