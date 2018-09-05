If You Could Have A Celeb Crash Your Wedding, Who Would It Be?
Keanu Reeves recently made one couple's wedding weekend!
September 5, 2018
If you guys missed this story we did for All The Feels yesterday, it's so cute!
A couple got married in Santa Cruz California and it turned out Keanu Reeves happened to be there at the hotel's bar.
The Groom-To-Be's mom apparently said he was super nice to everyone, and even posed with the happy newlyweds for a photo on their big day! So does that mean Keanu was technically a guest at their wedding? HECK YES! lol
So that got us thinking...if you could have one celebrity crash your wedding, who would it be?
Keanu Reeves posed excitedly alongside a California bride and groom on their wedding day!https://t.co/UICc8jWprv— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 3, 2018