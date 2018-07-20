If You Love Someone Do You Always Tell Them?

Should I tell the girl I have always been in love with I love her now that I know she’s getting married?

I have been in love with my best friend since college. We are both 29 now and she had been dating a guy for about a year and a half and I always thought they would break up because he’s not a great guy. I never wanted to tell her how I felt because I was trying to be respectful but in my heart, I know that she’s my soulmate. This past weekend she got engaged. My heart was broken.

When I told my brother about it his wife said that I should at least tell her how I feel. That I would regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t say anything but my brother said that you don’t mess with this. I know I will regret it. But I can’t imagine my life without her and if I tell her, what if I lose her?

Should I be true to myself and tell her I love her or should I just step aside and let her marry this jerk?