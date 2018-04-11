If You Stare at This Picture, It Will Disappear!

When I was younger, I remember trying soooo hard to "see" the thing that popped out on those picutres that were supposed to be optical illisions. Remember those? They NEVER worked on me...but I was exciterd when I finally "saw" this one!

There's a picture going viral that looks like a bunch of random color blobs, but if you stare at it for a little while . . . it DISAPPEARS.

Soooo, is it MAGIC??

No, it's not.

The vanishing colors are an illusion known as Troxler’s fading, or the Troxler effect, named for Ignaz Paul Vital Troxler. In 1804, the Swiss doctor/philosopher realized that “rigidly fixating one’s gaze on some element in the visual field can cause surrounding stationary images to seem to slowly disappear or fade,” the Illusions Index noted. In this case, your mind essentially clears out the colors and replaces them with white space.

Try it for yourself!