IHOP Has Changed It's Name: The "B" In IHOB Is For...BURGERS!
June 11, 2018
We finally have some answers on the big announcement everyone’s been waiting for this morning! What does the "B" in "IHOB" stand for??
Last week, IHOP (International Houe of Pancakes) announced they were changing their name with this tweet:
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018
That wasn't the only tease of a tweet, check these out also:
IHOb? What could it b? #IHOb— IHOb (@IHOb) June 5, 2018
They weren’t playing. #ihop ➡️ #ihob pic.twitter.com/ZTySiRM7DH— Drew Malino (@DREWMALINO) June 7, 2018
But now we have the answer! The “b” in IHOB stands for…BURGERS!!
Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018