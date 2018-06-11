IHOP Has Changed It's Name: The "B" In IHOB Is For...BURGERS!

We finally have some answers on the big announcement everyone’s been waiting for this morning! What does the "B" in "IHOB" stand for??

Last week, IHOP (International Houe of Pancakes) announced they were changing their name with this tweet:

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

That wasn't the only tease of a tweet, check these out also:

But now we have the answer! The “b” in IHOB stands for…BURGERS!!