IHOP Has Changed It's Name: The "B" In IHOB Is For...BURGERS!

June 11, 2018
We finally have some answers on the big announcement everyone’s been waiting for this morning! What does the "B" in "IHOB" stand for?? 

Last week, IHOP (International Houe of Pancakes) announced they were changing their name with this tweet:

That wasn't the only tease of a tweet, check these out also:

But now we have the answer! The “b” in IHOB stands for…BURGERS!!

 

