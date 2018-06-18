"Incredibles" Fans With Epilepsy Disney Has Issued A Warning In Regards To The Movie

June 18, 2018
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, "for about 3 percent of people with epilepsy, exposure to flashing lights at certain intensities, or with certain visual patterns, can trigger seizures. This condition is known as photosensitive epilepsy and it’s more common in children and adolescents, especially those with generalized epilepsy and a type known as juvenile myoclonic epilepsy."

According to USA Today, Walt Disney Pictures sent out an advisory totheatres to flag customers to the scene. 

