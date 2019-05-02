Last weekend, I went to a friend's engagement party at a brewery. It was perfect for the couple because they have both previously worked in the bar industry, and their family set us tables with a photo booth, food, decorations, and of course...BEER.

I remember looking over to the other side of the place and seeing about 15 kids, all playing the pinball machines and washers game. My first thought was, "Man, the bride's family brought a lot of kids to this party!" But then another friend chimed in and said, "NO. Those kids are all here for a 7-year-old's BIRTHDAY PARTY.

Wait, HOLD UP. a 7-year-old is having his birthday party AT A BREWERY? But whhhyyyyyy?? I mean, the whole point of a brewery is to drink the adult beverages that are made there, right??

So my first thought was...ok this is totally a party for the PARENTS. 7-year-olds should be having 'Avengers' parties...or bowling parties....bot BOOZE-THEMED parties.

What do you guys think? Is it appropriate to have a 7-year-old's birthday party at a brewery?